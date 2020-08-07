An investigation has begun following the death of a one-year-old girl at a property in Nuneaton.Police and the emergency services were called to Top Knot Close shortly before 9.30pm yesterday (Thursday) after concerns were raised for the welfare of a child who was reported to be in cardiac arrest.The child was taken to hospital where she sadly later died. Her death is being treated as unexplained at this time.

A 25-year-old woman from Nuneaton and a 34-year-old man from Nuneaton have been arrested in connection with the incident.

“We’ve launched a thorough investigation, which is very much in its early stages. "We’re keen to understand exactly what happened and would like to hear from anyone who has information that could help with our ongoing enquiries."

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident 457 of 6 August. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.