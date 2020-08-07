19 more Coronavirus cases have been confirmed at desserts factory in Newark, bringing the total to 39 cases.

Nottinghamshire County Council is now working with Bakkavor Desserts to increase testing so that all staff members can be checked for Covid-19.

The company, which supplies Tesco, M&S and Sainsbury's, employs 1,600 people. It was previously reported that social distancing wasn't being followed on site, and in some instances those returning from coronavirus hotspots weren't being told to self-isolate.

Jonathan Gribbin, Director of Public Health at Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “We have been carefully studying the cluster of cases around Newark."

Following a further 19 cases at Bakkavor, we are now working with the company and our partners to provide testing for all of their employees to understand more about where people are acquiring the infection. Bakkavor has a range of good controls in place already and have been eager to work with us on this. This adds to the action we are already taking in the wider community with our partners.

The council is also working with partners to get the message out to residents and the wider business community in Newark and Sherwood about the importance of following social distancing guidance in full. This includes washing hands regularly, guidelines about car sharing, and self-isolating and quickly getting a test if people develop symptoms.

Shona Taylor, Business Director for Desserts at Bakkavor, said: “We take the safety of our workforce extremely seriously and have been working closely with public health colleagues to monitor the situation closely. We employ 1600 staff, the vast majority of whom observe the government safety guidance. Of course, there will be the minority who do not follow this guidance and where we see these breaches, we take this very seriously.

We are redoubling our efforts to ensure our workforce takes every step possible to help contain the spread of COVID-19. For example, we have committed to taking action around stopping each vehicle leaving the site to check whether employees sharing lifts are wearing face coverings and, if not, we are offering them to wear.

The additional testing capacity for employees only will be based at the Bakkavor site for a week from next week.

