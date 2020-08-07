People living in the Leicestershire village of Blackfordby were forced to evacuate their homes today following concerns that explosive materials had been discovered in a garage.
It happened on North Close, where a bomb disposal team arrived to investigate a property.
Meanwhile, neighbours were asked to go to the village hall while the emergency services deal with the incident.
Leicestershire Police confirmed that they had been contacted by a person who'd been clearing out the property.
"We received a report that what were believed to be explosive materials had been found in the garage of an address in North Close. The report was made by someone who had been clearing out the property. In order to ensure and maintain public safety, a cordon was put in place and a number of properties were evacuated. Police remain at the scene."