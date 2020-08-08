An urgent appeal has been made for pub customers to self-isolate after The Soho Foundry Tavern in Smethwick reported cases of coronavirus.

It comes after around 70 people attended a barbecue at the pub on Sunday, 2 August.

Three people who were there, including staff, have since tested positive. Now, public health are advising those who were at the BBQ that they may have been exposed to the virus.

Anyone who was at The Soho Foundry Tavern is being advised to:

Self-isolate until next Sunday, 16 August

If you experience symptoms, such as a continuous cough, fever or change in taste or smell, you should book a test straight away

Sandwell’s Deputy Council Leader Councillor Maria Crompton said: “We urgently need to alert anyone who attended the event last weekend to self-isolate until Sunday 16th August. If they have any symptoms they should book a test."

Everyone needs to stay incredibly vigilant - the virus is still out there and the situation remains extremely serious – as this potential outbreak shows.

Councillor Crompton called on employers to play their part and be responsible.

She said: “If someone needs to self-isolate for the required time to comply with the safety guidance, please do all you can to accommodate that."

The council also praised the landlady’s action in response to the situation.

They did exactly what we would want business owners to do in this situation. They voluntarily took the decision to close and contacted us for advice. I would urge all businesses to do the same.

Dr Mcnally added: “Pubs need to be very careful at this time to gather contact details of customers and ensure social distancing at all times."

The pub, in Foundry Lane, closed voluntarily on Thursday, 6 August.

Read more on: