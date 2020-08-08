An investigation has been launched after a man died when a car collided with a bus shelter in Dudley last night (Friday 7 August).

Officers were called to Sandyfields Road in Sedgley at around 11.30pm after reports that a Ford Focus had struck a bus shelter.

Despite the efforts of passers-by and emergency crews the driver in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene.

We are in the early stages of our investigations but we do not believe any other vehicles were involved. Our thoughts remain with this man's family, as we continue to establish the exact circumstances of this incident.

Anyone who was at the scene at the time or who may have information is being urged to contact West Midlands Police