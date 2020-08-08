A West Midlands Police (WMP) custody suite where three members of staff tested positive for coronavirus has reopened.

Two cases were confirmed at the Oldbury custody block in Sandwell last weekend before a third member of staff tested positive on Monday.

The force said staff are currently self-isolating for at least 10 days.

WMP says they worked with Sandwell Council and Public Health England Midlands to contact staff members who may have had contact with the three people and a number of workers are self-isolating for 14 days as a result.

Superintendent Martin Hurcomb from Sandwell Police said: “Last Sunday we received confirmation of two positive cases and then a third person tested positive on Monday (3 August)."

We sought the advice of public health as quickly as possible and were able to put in all appropriate preventative action to minimise any onward infection.

The block reopened on Friday following a "thorough clean" after a "brief closure" lasting five days.