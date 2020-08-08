Temperatures in parts of the Midlands are set to reach above 30C today as the country's heatwave continues.

Officials have issued warnings to people urging them to stay safe in the sun.

In a Tweet, West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "With temperatures set to rise again this weekend, you might be looking for somewhere to cool down.

"Remember, open water conceals hidden dangers such as sharp objects, steep drop-offs, undercurrents and sudden changes in temperatures..please stay out."

Elsewhere, safety calls have been echoed by Derbyshire Police who called on people to follow the current restrictions.

On Twitter, they wrote, "we're encouraging people not to ignore the current guidelines when getting together".

Yesterday, the MET recorded the highest UK temperature in August since 2003. They said it also falls within the top 10 hottest days ever recorded here in the UK.

They issued top tips to help support vulnerable people in the heat: