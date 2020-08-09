A burst water main flooded homes and stopped the water supply for residents in Northfield, Birmingham this morning.

Around 25 firefighters including Water Rescue teams attended "numerous properties", to isolate the incident at Bristol Road South and New House Farm Drive, according to West Midlands Fire and Rescue Service.

Severn Trent said a "large proportion" of customers should have their water supply back on, though some customers may find that they have "low pressure or a hint of murky water".

A spokesperson added: “A handful of properties were sadly flooded and our teams are on site now and will do everything they can to help those customers to get back to normal."

Once we have all water supplies restored we will focus on fixing the burst pipe and to do that we will need to close one lane of Bristol Rd in Northfield. We know this may cause some upset to traffic and we want to say sorry to anyone affected by that.

They added: “Our teams are working really hard to get everything back to normal as quickly as we can and we want to thank everyone for their patience.”

Customers in the following areas have also been affected: B13 B14, B15, B16, B28, B29, B30, B31, B45, B90.