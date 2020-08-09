Police have launched a murder investigation after a man died following a collision in Kirkby-in-Ashfield.

Officers were called to Southwell Lane at around 7.45 pm on Saturday following reports that two men had suffered serious injuries.

Despite the efforts of emergency workers, a 29-year-old man died at the scene, while the other man was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and a woman on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with the incident.

Detective Inspector Parminder Dhillon is leading the investigation. He said: "We are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward."

They are urging anyone with information to come forward with information.

We are asking drivers to stay clear of the area as officers continue their investigations.

Neighbourhood Inspector Heather Sutton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This is understandably shocking for local residents but it is thought to have been an isolated incident."