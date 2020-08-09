A 17-year-old boy who was arrested after a hit and run which left a dog walker seriously injured has been released pending further investigations.

The woman had been taking her pet Millie for a stroll along Doe Bank Lane, in Great Barr, Birmingham when a Renault Clio ploughed into them both on July 22.

West Midlands Police released shocking footage of the incident where the dog walker was struck from behind and her dog died at the road side.

In new statement released on Saturday, August 8, a police spokeswoman said: "He has been released pending further investigations as our inquiries continue."