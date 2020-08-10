A serious crash involving a caravan on M5 in Worcestershire has left seven people - including three children injured.

Emergency services were called after a 4x4 vehicle had rolled over several times on Sunday afternoon (August 9).

It happened on the northbound carriageway between Junction 6 for Worcester and Junction 5 for Droitwich.

The seven-seater vehicle had been towing a caravan when the incident happened.

Four adults and three boys were left injured following the collision, they were all taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital for treatment.

Part of the M5 was closed through Worcestershire for several hours on Sunday, leaving long queues.