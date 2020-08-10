Detectives have launched a missing persons appeal for a 'dangerous' man from Dudley.

Moses Christensen, 21, was last seen at his home in the Oldswinford area yesterday evening (August 9).

He is described as six feet and two inches tall and was last wearing a black, long sleeved top, dark shorts, brownish grey army boots and a black leather Australian style hat.

His family are said to be 'extremely concerned' for his wellbeing.

Officers are urging the public to not approach him as there is 'a serious risk to members of the public of being harmed'.

It's believed Christensen could be in possession of a knife.

Police say if anyone spots him to call 999 immediately.