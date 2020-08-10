Firefighters are trying to establish the cause of the blaze at the Tyseley Industrial Estate in Birmingham.

30 firefighters remain at the plastics factory after emergency services were called to the site on Monday evening (August 10) after huge plumes of black smoke could be seen rising over Birmingham city centre.

Parts of the plastics factory have been destroyed

Adrian Jones, station commander at West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS), says there are still four fire engines, two hydraulic platforms and a specialist team in attendance at the site.

He says the team are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Drone footage taken by WMFS shows teams at the site this morning (August 11) as they tried to extinguish remaining hotspots.

Yesterday evening (August 10), ten fire engines and specialist teams were sent to the scene following numerous reports of black smoke filling the air.

There were no reports of any injuries and WMFS say there has been "minimal impact on surrounding businesses".

It's reported that more than 100 firefighters worked overnight to try and tackle the blaze.

Footage from SnapperSK

No patients were found, with everyone from the building accounted for. Although starting to slowly reduce, this fire at the plastics site is still ongoing. If you are in or around the Birmingham area, please continue to keep windows and doors closed as the fumes from this fire may be harmful.