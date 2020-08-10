Footage from SnapperSK

A van has crashed into a property in Birmingham.

Emergency services were called at around 7:14am on Monday (10 August) after reports that a van had crashed into a house in Northfield.

Two ambulances along with the hazardous area response team were sent to the property.

When crews arrived at the scene they found a single van which was inside the property.

One child was inside the property at the time of the collision and were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

It's said the female driver managed to get out through the back door of the vehicle.

She was also treated for minor injuries before being taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.