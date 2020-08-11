The majority of Lifeguard incidents in the UK involve rip currents, according to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

Some incidents involving rip currents have also resulted in tragic losses.

As more people staycation in the UK and visit our local beaches during the pandemic, it's important to understand how rip tides work and how we can best protect ourselves from them.

Here is some advice from the RNLI:

What is a rip tide?

A rip tide, which is also known as a rip current, is a strong and fast water current which can quickly drag people and debris away from the shallow shoreline and out into the deep water.

According to the RNLI, rip currents tend to flow at one to two miles per hour, but can increase to four or five miles per hour.

How to spot and avoid a rip tide

Rip currents can sometimes be identified by a channel of churning, choppy water on the sea's surface.

To avoid rips you should:

Choose a lifeguarded beach.

Always swim between the red and yellow flags.

Ask a lifeguard for advice.

How to get out of a rip tide

Don’t try to swim against it or you’ll get exhausted.

If you can stand, wade don’t swim.

If you can, swim parallel to the shore until free of the rip and then head for shore.

Always raise your hand and shout for help.

