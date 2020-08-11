Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of a three-year-old girl in Solihull.

Emergency services were called to an address on Stonebridge Crescent in Kingshurst just after 11am on Sunday morning (9th August), following reports that a child had died.

Two ambulances and three paramedic officers were sent to the address but the girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 21-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of wilful neglect of a child after an investigation was launched into the death.

The force said a 21-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of wilful ill-treatment of a child.

Both suspects have been released on bail as the investigation continues.