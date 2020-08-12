Pub-goers in Ilkeston in Derbyshire are being told to get tested if they have Covid-19 symptoms.

It's after a number of visitors to the town’s Market Place pubs have since tested positive for the virus.

Derbyshire County Council is appealing for anyone who visited the following pubs on either Friday 31st July, or Saturday 1st August to book a test if symptoms appear:

The Market Inn

The Harrow

The Observatory (Wetherspoons)

4 people who visited the pubs on those nights have tested positive for coronavirus

The council says each of the four visited at least one of the three pubs on those dates, though they say the longest period of time was spent at The Market Inn on the Saturday evening.

They added all of the venues had taken steps to ensure coronavirus safety guidelines were being adhered to.

All three restricted the number of people allowed inside at any one time, collected customer contact details, and carried out additional cleaning.

But, the council say, once Public Health England officials began to look at the contact details for customers at The Market Inn, "it became clear that despite the best efforts of the landlord, a significant number of customers had left incomplete or illegible details making contact tracing almost impossible.”

It’s essential that anyone visiting pubs, cafes, restaurants and other outlets gives accurate contact details so that they can be traced if anyone on the premises at the time they were present tests positive for the virus.

Anyone with symptoms, even if mild, should immediately start to self-isolate and book a test.

It’s vital that anyone showing symptoms of coronavirus does the right thing and acts now to help stop the spread.

This incident just goes to show the importance of social distancing when you’re out and about as keeping 2 metres away from anyone outside your household really reduces the risk of the virus spreading.

