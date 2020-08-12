Thunder and lightning lit up the skies of the Midlands last night, bringing a temporary end to the sunny weather seen over the last few days.

Despite the wetter conditions, the thunder and humidity meant many ITV Central viewers were up late into the night snapping pictures of the stormy weather.

Here are some of your best images:

While Andy from Stoke filmed this in his back garden.

And Devi filmed the silent storm from Oldbury last night.

Pictures from SnapperSK - filmed in Quinton in Birmingham

As the storms cleared overnight and the hotter weather returned, Damien took some shots of this morning's calmer skies. He managed to snap these rays of sunshine over the skies of Solihull:

Forecasters say more lightning, thunder and heavy rain could be on the way over the next few days.

