Video from BPM media

A man has been caught dumping rubbish onto the grounds of a Sikh temple in Handsworth in Birmingham.

CCTV footage shows a driver pulling up to the Gurdwara Baba Deep Singh Shaheed Temple on Monday (August 12) evening.

The driver is then seen fly-tipping a load of rubbish onto the grounds of the car park, before driving off.

The temple say they’ve reported the incident to West Midlands Police and Birmingham City Council.

He’s emptied a load of broken cupboards, desks and cardboard along with other items of general waste.

That area is where our industrial bins are and people have thrown the odd bag into them. We would rather it goes into the bins rather than the road but this is fly-tipping.

We got someone to remove it because we have got our congregation coming and it is a health and safety issue.

A Birmingham City Council spokesperson said: “Fly-tipping is a criminal offence. It is a crime that damages the environment that we all have to live and work in."

Where we have credible evidence, we will investigate and prosecute...We receive hundreds of reports of fly-tipping across the city every week and do everything we can to remove as much waste as possible and investigate the circumstances behind rubbish that is dumped.

