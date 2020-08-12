An investigation is being launched after the body of a man has been found at an Iceland car park in Derbyshire.

Derbyshire Police were called to Somercotes, near Alfreton, in the early hours of the morning on Wednesday (August 12).

A member of the public discovered the body inside a car at the retail park in Nottingham Road.

Police officers are currently investigating the circumstance of his death and remain at the scene.

It's reported that the shops near Iceland, including Poundstretcher and B&M, are currently closed while police carry out an investigation.

An officer at the scene says that it will be at least a couple of hours before the car park and the stores are reopened.