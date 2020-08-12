Theatres across the Midlands lit up in red last night (August 11) to highlight the ongoing financial impact of the pandemic on the industry.

Theatres such as the Crescent Theatre in Birmingham, the Derby Theatre in Derby and the Theatre Royal in Nottingham stood united by shining a red light on them to show their solidarity.

The aim was to bring attention to the current economic difficulties faced by the live events industry - an industry which is quite literally, as the Crescent Theatre tweeted, on "red alert".

