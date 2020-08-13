A search for a 17-year-old boy who went swimming in a quarry with friends has ended in tragedy, as police confirmed they've found a body.

Haider Ali from Birmingham, disappeared under the surface at Shavers End Quarry in Dunley, near Stourport, after going swimming in the tempting looking water with friends.

Friends tried to pull him out as he got into difficulty, but he was sucked under.

"He's probably thinking that the difference between him not being here and being here today was left in his hands. But he needs to know he tried his best."

- Naveed Sadiq, family friend

Police say while the body hasn't been formally identified, Haider's family have been told.

A friend of Haider Ali's family reached out to ITV News Central while the search was still taking place.

They were so anxious to prevent another tragedy, and another family experiencing such an agonising wait for news.

The family haven't slept, how can you sleep?

"If this message can save a child, or anybody...we believe he who saves one life saves the whole of mankind. The family want me to send a message out that today it's them, they don't want it to be you tomorrow."

Haider went into the water at 4.45pm on Wednesday August 12. He's described as "lovely", and "bubbly", and the eldest son.

Water rescue crews from as far away as Wales were called in to help with the search which carried on all day on ThursdayBut the announcement that a body had been found was made shortly before 5pm.

"It’s with a heavy heart that we can confirm that a body has been found in our searches at the quarry. Whilst formal identification has not yet taken place we have update the family and the coroner has been informed.”

- Detective Inspector Justin Taylor, West Mercia Police