A distribution centre in Coventry is working with health officials to “contain and manage” a coronavirus outbreak.

10 members of staff have tested positive for the virus at Fyffes Group Limited - which is based at Cross Point Business Park.

All 186 members of staff at the centre are to be tested as a precaution.

Fyffes have been open and cooperative with us and have followed our advice and guidance in how to deal with this unfortunate situation.

The company has put measures in place, that have satisfied the City Council, which means it can continue to open as normal.

Despite putting a range of infection control measures in place to protect staff from potential exposure to Covid-19, there have been a number of cases among workers. We are therefore liaising with management, the local authority and the Health & Safety Executive to advise on increased social distancing measures.

We are also supporting arrangement to test the entire workforce and will work with the company and public health partners to review any further actions, once results are received.

A spokesperson for Fyffes, said: “The safety of all our workers is our number one priority and a number of actions to tackle this outbreak have been agreed and are currently being implemented.”

