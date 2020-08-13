Six members of staff from a Nottingham bakery site have tested positive for Covid-19.
Addo Food Group, which produces goods for supermarkets, has confirmed an outbreak at its Riverside Bakery site in Crossgate Drive.
The firm, which says approximately one percent of its workforce have tested positive, has decided to keep the bakery open and are working with Public Health England.
A spokesman for the company said:
We take the health and safety of our employees seriously and since the start of the pandemic, we have implemented and strictly followed government guidance on screening, social distancing and hand washing and continue to take additional steps to help prevent further spread of the virus and reduce risk within our business.