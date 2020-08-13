A ‘dangerous driver’ been jailed for 14 months and banned from driving for three and a half years after leading police on an 80mph chase through Rugby.

Callum Taylor drove on the wrong side of the road and ignored red lights before trying to run from Warwickshire Police.

Officers had been patrolling the area when they tried to stop the 20-year-old's Peugeot.

He sped off, leading them on a 10-minute long chase through residential areas.

Despite some close misses, fortunately, nobody was injured in this pursuit.

I hope the fact Taylor received a prison sentence sends a clear message that if you put other road users and the public in danger you will be punished.

He then abandoned his car in Ennerdale, and tried to flee on foot - though he was quickly caught.

Taylor pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving without a license, and driving without insurance at Warwick Crown Court.

He’s now been jailed for 14 months and banned from driving for three-and-a-half years.