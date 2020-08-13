The Midlands was hit by heavy rain last night, leaving businesses flooded and cars stranded.

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms and flash flooding across the region remains in place.

Motorists in Trench Lock Island in Telford were forced to push cars out of deep water as vehicles continued to drive in the tough conditions.

The Beacon Pub in Wellington in Telford has been forced to close 'for a couple of weeks' after the downpours collapsed the ceiling above them - flooding the business that had been renovated during lockdown.

As the rain fell, the sky was also lit up by lightning, in scenes similar to those earlier this week.

The Environment Agency say thunderstorms intensified during the early hours this morning.

In Ashbourne in Derbyshire, the sky was lit up by strikes of lightning.