1,000 jobs are to be created in Sutton-in-Ashfield in Nottinghamshire as online retailer Amazon announced plans to open a new warehouse in the town.

The online retailer is hiring engineers, HR and IT professionals through to health & safety and finance specialists and operations managers.

Recruitment for workers who will pick, pack and ship customer orders will begin later this month.

The centre was built last year on Summit Park, but it was not known which company would make use of the building until now.

It’s the fourth Amazon centre in the East Midlands, joining Chesterfield, Coalville and the below Kegworth facility.

The American company has excelled during the pandemic, with more people taking to online shopping during lockdown.

Its founder, Jeff Bezos, is reported to have made $13 billion in one day - which is more than the wealth of almost 80 countries.

But Bezos’ business success hasn’t been without controversy.

In recent years there have been claims of ‘appalling’ working conditions by unions.

Bezos is one of the bosses of some of the world's biggest tech companies who appeared before Washington lawmakers last month to defend claims that their companies have abused their power to quash competitors.

Speaking about the company’s continued involvement within the region, Jonatan Gal, Amazon’s Director of UK Customer Fulfilment, said:

We are excited to continue our expansion in the UK’s East Midlands. This new state-of-the-art robotics fulfilment centre is another sign of our commitment to the people and communities in which we operate.

Councillor Jason Zadrozny, Leader of Ashfield District Council, said:

The investment, jobs and ongoing economic benefits will bring huge benefits to Ashfield. With a range of jobs on offer, including high-quality professional roles in IT and finance, there is a real opportunity for local people to build a career and develop their knowledge and skills. It is an incredible boost to the District and we look forward to working closely with Amazon going forward.

