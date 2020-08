Pictures from Twitter/Clifford Darby

Firefighters are dealing with a large blaze at the Cadbury Club, next to the chocolate factory, in Bournville, Birmingham.Fire crews from eight stations are at the scene described by West Midlands Fires Service as "a severe fire".

A large plume of black smoke can be seen billowing out over the area.People are being advised to avoid Bournville Lane and surrounding streets.

Pictures from @Snappersk