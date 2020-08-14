Lockdown restrictions in Leicester will remain until ‘early next week’, with a review planned on Monday.

The government says latest data for Leicester shows infection rates have declined thanks to the efforts of the local area, so a further review is being carried out and an update will be given early next week.

The latest local lockdown measures were enforced two weeks ago to tackle the increase in Covid-19 cases in the city.

Minister for Health, Edward Argar, said:

I’d like to thank everyone in Leicester for their continued patience in following these vital rules put in place to tackle the spread of the disease. It is essential we all remain vigilant, and I urge everyone in these areas to continue to follow the rules.

People in Leicester are still able to meet others in groups of up to six individuals, or two households, in outdoor public places.

What can’t I do?

Under current restrictions, people living in Leicester can’t mix with other households (apart from those in their support bubble) within private homes or gardens.

Pools, indoor gyms and other leisure facilities as well as nail bars, spas and beauty salons will continue to remain closed.

Shielding will also continue.

The planned national easing of restrictions tomorrow, including the reopening of venues such as casinos, bowling alleys and conference halls will not apply to Leicester.

Elsewhere in the East Midlands, Newark and Sherwood has been added as an ‘Area of Concern’.

The government says local Authorities will now work with partners, supported by regional PHE and NHS Test and Trace information, to take additional actions to manage outbreaks and reduce community spread of the virus to more normal levels.

