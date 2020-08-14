ITV News Central has found that almost 200 people across the Midlands are waiting to be partnered with a guide dog.

The unique process in partnering a dog with their new owner can take months, as things such as the height of the dog and pace it walks needing to be taken into consideration before being able to match the pup to a new home.

The impact of lockdown has only lengthened that wait - a frustrating experience for charity Guide Dogs and the people waiting for a new four-legged friend.

Watch Craig Punfield's report into the impact of coronavirus on the guide dog community below.

Mark and Claire Gaffey from Stoke on Trent, who are the first people in the country to be paired with pups since lockdown, are delighted to have their new dogs.

It's like having a treasure chest of opportunity because you open the treasure chest and it's the opportunity to do things you never thought you would do.

But for others, the wait continues.

Dave Heeley is a charity fundraiser affectionately known as Blind Dave and has raised millions.

He was set to train with his fifth guide dog in April but says he's been limited to his white cane - which he says takes him five times longer on basic journeys.

To be without a guide dog is totally frustrating. When I've got the dog I'm sort of close to total independence. It makes me feel as though I am a proper person.

It's been a frustrating time for Dave, the others also waiting for their match and the charity too - but they're hoping to partner more people with a four legged friend sooner rather than later.

