An outbreak of coronavirus has been confirmed at a DPD depot in Oldbury.

19 workers at the site on Broadwell Road have tested positive for COVID-19 - 12 of them since July 31.

A number of staff at the hub are currently self-isolating to help prevent the further spread of infection.

The local authority says further testing of staff is planned to ensure that all cases have been identified.

The Director of Public Health for Sandwell, Dr Lisa McNally, said the risk to the general public is low and the risk of catching COVID from parcels remains extremely low.

Sandwell has had one of the highest rates of infection in the country over the past month, with the majority of cases centred around Smethwick and West Bromwich.

Sandwell Council and Public Health England are working with DPD UK.

Sandwell Council’s Deputy Leader Councillor Maria Crompton said: “We would like to thank DPD UK for their co-operation. That’s what we need all businesses to do as soon as they become aware of positive cases.”

She added: “It’s vital businesses keep their employees safe and it may also help prevent a temporary closure of their workplace.

This is another reminder that everyone – wherever they live, work or visit – needs to stay vigilant. The virus is still out there and the situation remains very serious.

The CEO of DPD, Dwain McDonald, has thanked Sandwell Council for its speedy response and says the safety and well-being of its staff is its top priority.

