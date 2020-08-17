A schoolboy who lives with a rare genetic disorder has ridden 30 kilometres around a park in Leicestershire to raise money for charity.

Fourteen-year-old Alex Hallam was set to take part in the Prudential Ride London cycle event which raises millions of pounds for charity every year but, like the London Marathon, it was cancelled because of the coronavirus.

So instead, he's cycled around Watermead Country Park, in order to make sure money is still raised to help find a cure for the condition he lives with.

Alex, from Rothley, has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy - a type of genetic disorder which affects one in every 3,500 boys.

The condition causes muscles to gradually waste away, eventually affecting the heart and the lungs.

At the moment though there's no treatment for Alex's condition and most boys who are diagnosed with it don't live beyond their mid twenties.

His mother had dedicated the last eight years raising money in hopes of finding a cure.

"We basically want to get new treatment and we won't stop until we get new treatments because until we start to see new treatments and drugs that are in boys that are actually working our job still hasn't been done so we're just going to carry on going and keep building on what we've already been able to do so far."

Alex's friends and family joined him on the 30 kilometre ride and the challenge has caught the attention of one world cup winning local sportsman:

No one knows how long it will be until we see a return of the crowded events we're used to. Until then charities say they're relying on the good will and initiative of people like Alex.

