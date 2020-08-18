Two women in the beauty industry say that it could take years to recover from the financial impact of the pandemic.

Make-up-Artist, Ravita Pannu from Birmingham, says despite being grateful that she could return to work, after the Government announced that beauty face-treatments were allowed from August 15, she felt anxious about the lack of work available.

Ravita had her first bridal appointment in five months on Saturday (August 15) but with weddings limited to 30 people - there are very few booking in.

Lizzie Cawdon is a Salon Manager from Derby who says that the beauty industry has been "constantly forgotten" throughout the pandemic.

She says the "industry is on its knees" and while other industries have been offered Government schemes like the 'Eat Out to Help Out' scheme - the beauty industry hasn't been offered anything.

ITV News Central contacted the Government's Treasury Department for comment, and a spokesperson said: "The hair and beauty industry has benefited from a business rates holiday, the furlough scheme, business grants and loans."

