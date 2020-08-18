A mobile coronavirus testing unit has been set up in Walsall today (18th August).

It comes as there's been a rise in the number of recorded cases in areas across the Midlands.

The testing unit has been set up at the Wakes Ground Car and Lorry park in Willenhall.

People will be able to book a test there every day until September 1st.

The testing centre is drive-through only, so anyone without access to a car must apply for a home testing kit to be posted out.

All tests must be pre-booked as soon as symptoms develop by calling 119 or via the NHS Website. People are urged not to turn up without first booking a test.

Residents are also being reminded by local health officials that they can access the tests for free.

The mobile unit moves around the borough depending on demand, and can currently take up to 300 tests a day.

