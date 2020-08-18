Emergency measures have been put in place to prevent large queues outside certain restaurants and food outlets in Leicester in an effort to tackle coronavirus in the city.

The new guidelines will be in place for the rest of the month and prevent customers who haven’t made a booking from queueing, gathering or congregating along a section of London Road, between the railway station and Victoria Park.

Those who have booked in advance are being advised to not arrive more than ten minutes before their booking.

Large numbers of people have been seen queuing on the street to take advantage of the government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme for August.

Below pictures from Leicester Media:

Security staff and police will be placed on the road to encourage people to socially distance and enforce the new rules, if required.

Six of the busiest food retailers on the street will receive Individual Public Health Premises Directions and must ensure they manage queues safely after large groups ignoring social distancing guidelines were reported in the area.

The council says businesses which do not follow the new rules will face fines ranging from £100 to £3,200, and in the most extreme circumstances could be issued with a prohibition notice, effectively closing them down.

Leicester deputy city mayor with responsibility for regulatory services, Cllr Piara Singh Clair, said:

We have already issued several restaurants with warning notices about their level of compliance with these measures, and while some improvements have been made, there is still work to be done.

Read more: