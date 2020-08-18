A man has been jailed for more than seven years after West Midlands Police seized three guns and ammunition following a raid at his house in Birmingham.

Officers found two pistols and a revolver at Mohammed Sajad's home in Norton Crescent in Bordesley Green in May.

The guns were hidden in shoe boxes and a rucksack and further searches revealed cartridges and bullets which were also seized at the scene.

The 40-year-old was sentenced for seven and a half years at Birmingham Crown Court last Wednesday (August 12).

