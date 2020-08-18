Four people have now been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was killed on Saturday night in Sedgley.

Reece Cox died after being assaulted during a night out.

Three men aged 22, 24 and 25 were arrested by West Midlands Police in Lower Gornal last night.

A fourth suspect, aged 22, was detained at his home address in the Pensnett area at 11.15am on Tuesday.

Police say they believe others were also involved.

We know who these suspects are and they are not doing themselves any favours by refusing to cooperate.

It's understood that Mr Cox stepped in to protect another man who was being assaulted on Saturday night.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family describe him as a "gentle giant".