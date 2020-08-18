A tiny dog has been rescued after members of the public saw her being thrown out of the passenger door of a car in Birmingham.

She's skinny, with matted fur, and has been called 'Roo' by the RSPCA officers looking after her.

They are investigating after she was dumped in Warren Lane near Lickey Hills car park. Unfortunately, no one saw the car registration.

She was emaciated and extremely matted. She was in a real state.

She isn't microchipped and is around four or five years old.

She was wearing a collar and lead when she was abandoned, but the collar was for a large dog and was much too big for her.

The RSPCA will investigate who abandoned her.

Read more: