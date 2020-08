The body of a man found on the Clee Hills in South Shropshire has been formally identified.

Richard Hall, who was 70 and from Perton in Staffordshire, was found on Friday (14 August) on Brown Clee Hill.

Paying tribute to Mr Hall, his family said:

Richard was a wonderful man in every single way. A massive loss to the family and everyone that knew him. An inspiration to many, taken away from us far too soon.

A 21-year-old man had previously been arrested on suspicion of murder.