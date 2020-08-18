A young man from Bromsgrove who founded the sportswear brand Gymshark is celebrating after the company officially became worth more than £1 billion.

Aged 19, Ben Francis was juggling university, a job as a Pizza Hut delivery driver, and the gym - when he realised he couldn't find workout clothes which worked for him.

So he began making his own.

For the next two years, Ben handmade clothes and sold them to customers around the world, slowly growing the brand.

Then, he launched a new tracksuit at the 2013 BodyPower Expo at the NEC - and his hard work paid off.

He says he went from selling £300-£500 a day, to selling £30,000 worth of revenue in half an hour.

The company now employs around 500 people, with offices in Mauritius, Hong Kong, and Denver - as well as its headquarters in Solihull.

£250m Gymshark’s annual revenue

And as of Friday, when they signed a deal with investment firm General Atlantic, they're worth more than £1 billion.

To hear that was pretty crazy, especially when I'm coming from the Midlands and being a Midlands-based brand, I feel a lot of this happens in the South. But I'm so so proud of how far we've come.

Now aged 28, Ben has become one of the most successful young entrepreneurs in the country.

From a garage at home, to a billion-pound business, in just nine years.

Now he says, he can't wait to see what's next.