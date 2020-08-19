A cemetery in Birmingham has flooded following heavy rain.

ITV News Central has been sent this footage showing people at Handsworth Cemetery trying to contain the water levels caused by flash flooding on Monday.

Birmingham City Council has apologised for the damage and says work is underway to ensure it doesn't happen again.

In a statement, the council said: “Thunderstorms last night caused flooding which has affected a few graves in one particular section of Handsworth Cemetery.

We are sorry for any upset that has been caused to those whose loved ones graves were affected by this.

Work has been immediately undertaken to repair all graves affected and this has been successfully completed.

To ensure this does not happen again, we are currently installing a flood defence system to protect all areas that may be at risk.”