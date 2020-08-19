There are warnings that Birmingham could be heading towards a local lockdown if Coronavirus infection rates don't improve in the city.

Latest figures show that in the last 7 days cases have jumped from 225 to 362.

The Director of Public Health, Dr Justin Varney, has banned "non-essential" visits to care homes in the city.

Residents are worried that Birmingham will join a number of towns, cities and boroughs

that have been identified as possibly at risk areas which could follow Leicester into a local lockdown.

ITV News Central has spoken to Dr Justin Varney about the possibility of Birmingham going into a local lockdown:

He said: "What we are seeing at the moment across Birmingham is a rise in cases over the last three weeks."

"We are seeing not just an increase in the number of people testing but we are seeing an increase in the proportion of people who are testing positive and that's across the whole of the city."

"When we talk about lockdown I don't think that we are going to see the Leicester or Manchester scenario - we are not at that level yet."

"Our rate is more like 25 per 100,000 and they were more 50 per 100,0000 when they went into lockdown."

"But what we do need is everybody to pay attention and start stepping up those actions that keep us safe and that's how we avoid going into a very restrictive environment we are trying to avoid."

Cllr Ian Ward, Leader of Birmingham City Council, has urged everyone to pull together to ensure the city tackles the rising numbers.

The rise in case numbers, although not currently on the scale seen elsewhere in the country, is extremely concerning – we all need to wake up to the severity of the current situation. Most people are still doing the right things – the basics such as handwashing, wearing face coverings in the appropriate places and keeping 2m apart wherever possible. We all need to keep doing this."

