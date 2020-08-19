Food and drink businesses in the St Martins area of Leicester will have the option to use pavements to provide additional seating from today. The new measure will act as a substitute for the loss of indoor seating due to social distancing measures.

The part of the city centre between Loseby Lane and Cank Street has also been fully pedestrianised to create a safer space for shoppers.

The existing city centre pedestrian zone will also be extended to include the whole of Grey Friars and St Martins between Loseby Lane and Peacock Lane. The flow of traffic around Market Place will also be reversed as part of the scheme.

Leicester Deputy City Mayor for environment and transportation, Cllr Adam Clarke, said: "St Martins and the nearby Lanes are home to a great many independent businesses including cafes, bars and restaurants, and it is vital that we support such businesses as part of the city's economic recovery from lockdown.

"We want to encourage people back into the city centre in a way that makes them feel safe, and making changes to allow greater social distancing is a key part of that. The legislation also allows food and drink businesses to apply for outdoor seating areas to accommodate more customers safely, and to make up for the loss of indoor seating.

"It will also encourage more people to walk or cycle in that part of the city, which will help improve air quality and safety.

"The changes are being brought in under the Government's emergency COVID-19 laws which allow councils to act swiftly. The changes will be in place for up to 18 months after which we will look at whether it would be beneficial to put them in place permanently."