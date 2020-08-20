Footage from BPM Media

An 83-year-old pensioner who fought off a thief with a walking stick in her Staffordshire shop has been nominated for a bravery award.

June Turner, who owns AJ and J Newsagents in Hanley has been shortlisted in the Act of Courage category at the Aplifon Awards for Brave Britons.

The grandmother-of-three tackled a 28-year-old robber after he’d walked into her shop demanding cash last September.

But June was having none of it.

She repeatedly struck him with her walking stick before being pushed to the ground by the thief.

He managed to get away with around £50 from the till and some cigarettes, but has since been caught and jailed for two years.

Since her ordeal, June has continued working at the newsagents - even throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

She says she was surprised to hear she’d been shortlisted to the final 10 - adding she's in it to win it.

I didn't even know that I'd been nominated and I can't believe I'm in the final 10. I'm really pleased. I hope to win, everybody does, but it's just nice that somebody has nominated me.

If she does win, it won’t be the first award she’s received since her act of courage.

I received an award from the High Sheriff in February and I keep that in the shop to show off to people.

I'm still working in the shop and I've got my confidence back, but I'm just more aware of what is going on now.

June's son Alan says he’s 'proud' of his mum.

The 50-year-old, from Werrington, said: "I'm very pleased for my mum, it's a surprise and her grandson will be over the moon about it."

It's nice that somebody took their time to nominate her, that's more than winning I think.

The winner will be announced in October.

Read more: