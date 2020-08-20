Watch Daniel Skipp's exclusive interview with the pub landlord

The landlord of the Crown and Anchor in Stone in Staffordshire has apologised as he reopens following an outbreak of coronavirus that was linked to the pub last month.

22 cases were confirmed in the days following a large gathering which took place over the weekend of July 17.

After the outbreak was discovered, around 1,000 people stepped forward to be tested after a mobile unit was deployed to the town to test potentially infected residents.

Footage on social media appeared to show large numbers of people at the venue - Credit: BPM Media

Now, pub owner Custodio Pinto says that upon reopening, social distancing will be monitored closely, and customers will not be able to stand up to socialise.

Today, ITV Central's Daniel Skipp spoke to landlord, Custodio Pinto, who told us he regrets not doing enough to enforce social distancing rules.

I felt extremely disappointed about what happened with the outcome - obviously. We are still dwelling on it in a way and it's just something that happened which is a massive regret.

It doesn't make a difference how you really see it, I speak for me because the responsibility lies on me here. But, saying that I think that we need to start looking into how we are going to deal with situations like this in the future so they don't arise as it did and that's the learning curve that I am invested in now.

A reminder of the Coronavirus rules for going to pubs and restaurants:

People have been allowed back into pubs and bars under strict conditions since 4th July.

You should give your name and contact details on arrival in case the venue needs to trace you following an outbreak.

Follow the ‘one metre plus’ social distancing guidance at the very least.

Do what the venue asks - most will meet you on arrival, seat you, provide table service to minimise movement, and have a one-way system in place.

Use hand sanitizer, follow floor markings and limit the number of people in the toilets.

