Six people have been arrested as part of an attempt to stop an illegal rave in Leicestershire over the next bank holiday.

It was due to start on Friday 28 August, and would've lasted for two nights.

Five men, aged between 33 and 62, and a woman, aged 51, have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to cause the public nuisance.

Officers attended five properties in Nottingham, Kent and throughout the West Midlands yesterday morning (19th August).

All six remain in police custody.

Nottinghamshire Police say they gathered intelligence last month on social media, following the promotion of the illegal rave.

Local politicians have welcomed the news:

We’re pleased to be working in partnership with Nottinghamshire Police to halt this illegal gathering and fully support the arrests that have taken place.

It’s more important than ever that our communities in Rushcliffe are protected from any events that threaten measures to combat the pandemic or cause localised anti-social or illegal activity.

It is our understanding that the unauthorised music event would have hosted hundreds of people, DJs and food stalls. We are working closely with the local authority to ensure the event doesn't go ahead.

We believe early intervention is best regarding these illegal events and it's important to quell their planning. We will continue to use these disruptive tactics to ensure that these types of events are cancelled to protect the communities during a period of a global pandemic."

