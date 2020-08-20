WATCH as the boiler house comes down at the Staffordshire site - pictures from Kyle Griffiths

The boiler house at the former Rugeley Power Station in Staffordshire has been demolished in a controlled explosion.

Work at the site was halted earlier this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The boiler house becomes the sixth building to have been ‘taken down’ by explosives at the site.

Other structures are still scheduled to be demolished - with full works at the site expected to be completed next year.

