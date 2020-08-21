Below is a list showing the latest number of coronavirus cases per local authority in the Midlands.

The figures show the rate (per 100,000 cases) and number of new Covid-19 cases recorded in the last seven days - leading up to August 15.

Search for the name of your local authority, which is followed by the rate of new cases, and number of new cases in brackets:

East Midlands:

Northampton 124.2 (279)

Leicester 50.5 (179)

Newark and Sherwood 26.1 (32)

Melton 25.4 (13)

Oadby and Wigston 24.6 (14)

Wellingborough 20.1 (16)

Bassetlaw 18.7 (22)

Corby 18.0 (13)

Charnwood 13.5 (25)

Peterborough 12.4 (25)

Lincoln 12.1 (12)

Kettering 11.8 (12)

Derby 10.9 (28)

Blaby 10.8 (11)

East Northamptonshire 10.6 (10)

Ashfield 10.2 (13)

Nottingham 9.6 (32)

Hinckley and Bosworth 8.8 (10)

Chesterfield 7.6 (8)

Rutland 7.5 (3)

Broxtowe 7.0 (8)

North East Derbyshire 6.9 (7)

South Kesteven 5.6 (8)

South Derbyshire 5.6 (6)

High Peak 5.4 (5)

Erewash 5.2 (6)

North Kesteven 5.1 (6)

Rushcliffe 5.0 (6)

Bolsover 5.0 (4)

Amber Valley 4.7 (6)

Harborough 4.3 (4)

North West Leicestershire 2.9 (3)

Boston 2.9 (2)

Gedling 2.5 (3)

South Northamptonshire 2.1 (2)

Mansfield 1.8 (2)

East Lindsey 0.7 (1)

Derbyshire Dales 0.0 (0)

West Midlands:

Birmingham 31.7 (362)

Sandwell 25.0 (82), 24.1 (79)

Coventry 21.3 (79)

Stoke-on-Trent 20.3 (52)

East Staffordshire 17.5 (21)

Wolverhampton 17.1 (45)

Walsall 15.8 (45)

Telford and Wrekin 14.5 (26)

Nuneaton and Bedworth 13.9 (18)

Bromsgrove 13.0 (13)

Rugby 10.1 (11)

Wyre 9.8 (11)

Solihull 8.3 (18)

Daventry 7.0 (6)

Dudley 6.5 (21)

North Warwickshire 6.1 (4)

Staffordshire Moorlands 6.1 (6)

Worcester 5.9 (6)

Shropshire 5.9 (19)

Stafford 5.8 (8)

Tamworth 5.2 (4)

Cheltenham 5.2 (6)

Wyre Forest 4.9 (5)

Warwick 4.9 (7)

Redditch 4.7 (4)

Herefordshire 4.7 (9)

Tewkesbury 4.2 (4)

Malvern Hills 3.8 (3)

Stratford-on-Avon 3.1 (4)

Cannock Chase 3.0 (3)

South Staffordshire 1.8 (2)

Lichfield 0.0 (0)

Read more: