Below is a list showing the latest number of coronavirus cases per local authority in the Midlands.

The figures show the rate (per 100,000 cases) and number of new Covid-19 cases recorded in the last seven days - leading up to August 15.

Search for the name of your local authority, which is followed by the rate of new cases, and number of new cases in brackets:

East Midlands:

  • Northampton 124.2 (279)

  • Leicester 50.5 (179)

  • Newark and Sherwood 26.1 (32)

  • Melton 25.4 (13)

  • Oadby and Wigston 24.6 (14)

  • Wellingborough 20.1 (16)

  • Bassetlaw 18.7 (22)

  • Corby 18.0 (13)

  • Charnwood 13.5 (25)

  • Peterborough 12.4 (25)

  • Lincoln 12.1 (12)

  • Kettering 11.8 (12)

  • Derby 10.9 (28)

  • Blaby 10.8 (11)

  • East Northamptonshire 10.6 (10)

  • Ashfield 10.2 (13)

  • Nottingham 9.6 (32)

  • Hinckley and Bosworth 8.8 (10)

  • Chesterfield 7.6 (8)

  • Rutland 7.5 (3)

  • Broxtowe 7.0 (8)

  • North East Derbyshire 6.9 (7)

  • South Kesteven 5.6 (8)

  • South Derbyshire 5.6 (6)

  • High Peak 5.4 (5)

  • Erewash 5.2 (6)

  • North Kesteven 5.1 (6)

  • Rushcliffe 5.0 (6)

  • Bolsover 5.0 (4)

  • Amber Valley 4.7 (6)

  • Harborough 4.3 (4)

  • North West Leicestershire 2.9 (3)

  • Boston 2.9 (2)

  • Gedling 2.5 (3)

  • South Northamptonshire 2.1 (2)

  • Mansfield 1.8 (2)

  • East Lindsey 0.7 (1)

  • Derbyshire Dales 0.0 (0)

West Midlands:

  • Birmingham 31.7 (362)

  • Sandwell 25.0 (82), 24.1 (79)

  • Coventry 21.3 (79)

  • Stoke-on-Trent 20.3 (52)

  • East Staffordshire 17.5 (21)

  • Wolverhampton 17.1 (45)

  • Walsall 15.8 (45)

  • Telford and Wrekin 14.5 (26)

  • Nuneaton and Bedworth 13.9 (18)

  • Bromsgrove 13.0 (13)

  • Rugby 10.1 (11)

  • Wyre 9.8 (11)

  • Solihull 8.3 (18)

  • Daventry 7.0 (6)

  • Dudley 6.5 (21)

  • North Warwickshire 6.1 (4)

  • Staffordshire Moorlands 6.1 (6)

  • Worcester 5.9 (6)

  • Shropshire 5.9 (19)

  • Stafford 5.8 (8)

  • Tamworth 5.2 (4)

  • Cheltenham 5.2 (6)

  • Wyre Forest 4.9 (5)

  • Warwick 4.9 (7)

  • Redditch 4.7 (4)

  • Herefordshire 4.7 (9)

  • Tewkesbury 4.2 (4)

  • Malvern Hills 3.8 (3)

  • Stratford-on-Avon 3.1 (4)

  • Cannock Chase 3.0 (3)

  • South Staffordshire 1.8 (2)

  • Lichfield 0.0 (0)

