Two trees have been blown over by Storm Ellen in Kenilworth, causing disruption on nearby roads.

Police are urging motorists to find alternatives routes after one tree has fallen across Malthouse Lane and another in Glasshouse Lane.Photos of the blocked roads were posted on Facebook by the Kenilworth and Warwick Rural Police, with officers warning drivers to stay safe in the windy conditions.A yellow weather warning in in place across the entire region as Storm Ellen hits Britain - with gales of up to 70mph recorded.As a result of the poor weather, the Met Office is warning that travel disruption can be expected, along with the potential for some temporary interruptions to power.Though disruption is expected to be significantly worse in coastal areas, Coventry and Warwickshire is at some degree of risk.

Forecasters have warned that residents can expect the following:

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.

Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer.

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible.

It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities are affected by spray and/or large waves.

Some damage to trees with debris on roads are possible given the time of year.

