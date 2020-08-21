Nine year old golfer George Cooper, from Nottinghamshire, has been beating some top amateur players in recent golf tournaments.

Most good amateur adults who have been playing for a number of years their handicap might be around 15, if they are really good it could be 10.

George's handicap is 6.6.

George's talent has not gone unnoticed - Worksop College have given him a scholarship, meaning an otherwise unaffordable education is now open to him.

