Nine year old golfer George Cooper, from Nottinghamshire, has been beating some top amateur players in recent golf tournaments.
Most good amateur adults who have been playing for a number of years their handicap might be around 15, if they are really good it could be 10.
George's handicap is 6.6.
George's talent has not gone unnoticed - Worksop College have given him a scholarship, meaning an otherwise unaffordable education is now open to him.
Read more:
'Ministers warned about risk of model to disadvantaged A-level pupils weeks ago'
Taylor Swift made London student's wildest dreams come true with university fund donation